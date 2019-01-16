Snow is on the way: 15 ways to stay safe when winter hits

BOSTON (WHDH) - With a pair of storms bringing the chance for snow on Friday and Sunday, the American Red Cross wants New England residents to be ready and safe.

A fast-moving storm is expected to bring up to an inch of snow and rain late Thursday night into Friday morning but a larger storm could hit Sunday. Bitter cold, snow, ice, and rain is expected.

“A winter storm is headed to this region and we have safety tips everyone can follow to stay safe,” said Lloyd Ziel, communications director for the Red Cross in Massachusetts. “Whether trying to keep your home warm or having to be outside in the cold, you can follow these steps to get through the storm.”

The Red Cross shared the following tips to stay safe if you are in the path of winter storms:

Heat your home safely

Give the heat space – All heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment.

Orient space heaters – If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord.

Protect your home – Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended, and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.

Abstain from the range – Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.

Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

Stay safe during winter weather

Beware the Cold – Wear layers of clothing, a hat, mittens, and waterproof, insulated boots.

Remember to Rest – Be careful when tackling strenuous tasks like shoveling snow in cold temperatures.

Awareness – Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.

Dogs and Cats – Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.

Yield to the Frost – Watch for hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin.

Winter travel safety

Grip That Seat Belt – Make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road.

Refrain from Tailgating – Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.

Oppose the Cruise – Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

Never Crowd the Plow – Don’t pass snow plows .

Know What Freezes – Ramps, bridges, and overpasses freeze before roadways.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)