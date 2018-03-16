WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - Drivers are getting a winter weather reminded from police on the Cape after a tractor-trailer didn’t clear all the snow from its roof.

The truck drove under a bridge and snow came flying off on the cars below.

It also knocked some netting under the overpass loose.

State and local police have been reminding everyone to clean off the tops of their cars.

