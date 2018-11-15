Snow moves in; crews prepared with salt, sand, snow-clearing equipment

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The region’s first snowfall began to blanket the region Thursday evening, hitting quickly.

City leaders were asking people to stay off the roads in Worcester as snow added up fast.

“I was out on the road. My car was sliding all over the place,” one man said. “We saw accidents all over the place.”

“It’s dangerous, not nice, it’s bad out there,” another man said.

The State Department of Transportation says it was pretreating the roads to make sure they’re as safe as possible.

The Department of Transportation says it has nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment ready to handle the snow and ice on more than 15 thousand miles of roadway throughout the Commonwealth.

Keolis crews are preparing the commuter rail tracks for winter weather, which is expected to hit the region overnight Thursday into Friday.

The snowstorm could bring as much as 6 inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, while other parts of the region may see a few flakes and mainly rain.

Teams will be ready with salt, sand and snow-clearing equipment at outlying stations as the flakes begin to fall.

“Our first priority is safety, and engineering teams will be working to keep platforms clear of snow and ice for passengers,” a spokesperson for Keolis said.

The MBTA is encouraging passengers to prepare for their winter commutes by signing up for T-Alerts, following @MBTA and @MBTA_CR on Twitter, using the Transit app or the MBTA commuter rail app, and visiting the MBTA website.

The MBTA and Keolis will send out alerts through their various platforms alerting commuters of the conditions. The levels feature three tiers: Regular Schedule, Storm Schedule or No Service. Storm Schedule service options will be posted online and handed out at major stations when necessary.

As of now, trains are expected to operate on a Regular Schedule on Thursday and Friday.

“In advance of this winter, we’re doubling down on our efforts to highlight the key resources that allow us to get the most accurate information about service out to our customers so they can make informed decisions,” said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez. “While we’ve proactively made investments in equipment and infrastructure to make the MBTA more resilient, we are also strengthening the channels of communication so our riders know what to expect and can plan ahead.”

Passengers are urged to check schedules and alerts when planning trips, use caution when on platforms, and provide additional time to travel to and from the stations.

