SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Call it love at first stitch!

Southboro native Shayna Rose and Michelle Obama bonded over knitting after the 14-year-old got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interview the former first lady for Vogue’s knitting magazine.

“When she popped up on my screen for the interview it was so incredibly surreal,” Shayna said.

Obama talked about teaching herself how to knit on Youtube during quarantine and Shayna said she learned online too about 2-years-ago — both agreed that the hobby takes a lot of dedication.

“She was just so kind and it was a great experience,” Shayna said.

Later on down the line, the Southboro teen plans on becoming a doctor. For now, she donates her designs to local hospitals.

