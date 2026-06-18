BOSTON (WHDH) - There’s no question, the Scots have had a good time in Boston.

“Love it, greatest city in the world,” Mark Tenby, Tartan Army Member, said.

The Tartan Army is everywhere, the kilts, the bagpipes, the good cheer, we are loving these guys. And they’re showing the love back.

“No Scotland, no party,” Tenby said. “We bring the party wherever we go.”

One thing, though, what’s with the traffic cones?

The Scots love to place them on statues, light poles, really anywhere except where they’re supposed to go.

They’ve been spotted all over Boston and surrounding cities and towns.

“It’s like a good gesture, shows we appreciate the setting,” Greg Barmack, Tartam Army member, said. “Look at the statues about, they need a cone on them. Some are nice, but without a cone, they’re not that nice.”

In the 1980s, the Scottish students decorated a statue of the Duke of Wellington in Glasgow with an orange traffic cone. Officials removed the cone, and it was promptly replaced, creating a war of wills which the people eventually won.

“I don’t think they bother anymore,” Ryan McDougall, Scottish Journalist. “It’s just when someone pictures the Duke, it doesn’t look right without it.”

Now, the cone-headed Duke is a tourist attraction.

Boston and Glasgow are close, and growing closer, despite the moving traffic cones. We even caught one fan in the act, but we won’t tell.

“I have to admit, I also put a traffic cone on Bill Russell’s head outside City Hall,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, jokingly.

With great fanfare and with the British Consul General in attendance, Michelle Wu signed a letter of intent to make Boston and Glasgow sister cities.

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