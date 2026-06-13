BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer who stopped to juggle a soccer ball with fans gathered at the World Cup Fan Festival near City Hall has gone viral after video clips of the dazzling display were shared online, racking up millions of views.

The video shows Boston Police Sgt. Connor Hardy juggling a soccer ball with his feet, knees, and head on City Hall Plaza to the cheers of spectators of the game between USA and Paraguay. When he finishes, he’s mobbed by spectators and doused in beer.

“They got a little crazy,” Hardy said. “The beers poured on me were a little refreshing during a hot day but it was all in good fun.”

Hardy said he never expected the interaction to go viral.

“It was good, it was fun to see just us being out here as police and interacting with everybody and having some fun too,” he said. “We have a job to do here to keep everyone safe, but to show some interaction with the community is good.”

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