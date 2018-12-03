Soldier disguised as Christmas gift returns home for holidays, surprises family in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A soldier from Newton recently returned home for the holidays, surprising his family in a heartwarming moment that was caught on video.

Staff Sgt. William Girouard, returning home from a nearly yearlong deployment in Kuwait, disguised himself as giant Christmas present.

Michelle Silva Girouard had just got back from breakfast with her children when she directed them to open the big gift, which was sitting near their Christmas tree.

As the children were unwrapping the box, William Girouard jumped out, bringing joy to everyone.

“Definitely surprised. We didn’t know exactly in December when he was coming,” Loriana Girourd said. “I guessed maybe a week or two weeks before Christmas.”

The family told 7News that they are looking forward to making many unforgettable memories this holiday season.

