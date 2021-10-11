While it’s a bit of a damp start early this Monday morning for some, overall, the weather turns out ok on this Marathon Monday, allowing for generally comfortable day ahead. Spotty light showers/sprinkles are around early this morning, but drops are few and far between and what rain falls, doesn’t amount to much. It’ll be just enough to dampen the ground at times. By mid morning, those sparse drops dry up and clouds will break for some sun midday – afternoon. Temps rebound into the mid to upper 60s.



The quiet weather continues into this evening, when it will be anything but quiet at Fenway Park thanks to fans filling the stands. As Sox try to wrap up the series against the Rays, plan on temps near 60 and staying dry. A comfortable October evening for sure. Go Sox!



It’s a mild week ahead with temps in the low to mid 70s for many afternoons!