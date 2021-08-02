Not that we want to rush summer by, but good riddance July… we’ll at least it’s weather. As many locations experienced the wettest July on record, or their top 3 wettest July’s. It was cooler than average too.



While we start the first workweek of August a bit cooler than average, it’ll be an easy “cooler” day to deal with as highs head for the upper 70s to 80, dew points stay in the 50s and we stray dry under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Good for pretty much anything from the grill, to the balls fields to the beaches. If you have the day off…. enjoy! Certainly, we’re off to a solid start to the month.



Tomorrow looks good too, low humidity, cool start. Temps near 80 in the afternoon with sunshine becoming more filtered thanks to increasing mid to high level clouds.

Showers are possible Wednesday across the Cape, then more widespread showers are possible Thursday afternoon into Friday. That wet weather will likely move offshore for the weekend, allowing for a warm, summery and mainly dry weekend.