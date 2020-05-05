NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Like a lot of teenagers, Newton’s Bryan Nsadhu loves video games, listing off Spiderman, FIFA, and Call of Duty as just a few of his favorites.

Bryan is hoping to turn that passion into a career one day. He’s studying computer science at Wentworth Institute of Technology and hopes to become a game designer or networking specialist.

A few years ago, Bryan worked all summer to save up enough money to buy a MacBook Pro 2017 to help with his studies.

“It was a really exciting purchase to have,” says Bryan, noting it was the first big purchase he had ever made. The big buy meant even more to Bryan because of everything he has had to overcome in his young life. Bryan was born with cerebral palsy, a disorder that effects his muscles and posture.

“The CP spectrum is actually very large,” Bryan says. “There’s people who are worse off than I am.”

Despite his challenges, Bryan was able to stay focused on school thanks in part to his handy MacBook. One day last year, the graphics card for the computer stopped working and the screen turned all black.

An employee at his local Apple store told him they could fix the screen for about $425 and it would be ready in a few weeks. Brian agreed, but then suffered another setback.

“This reachable goal became unreachable,” he says.

Bryan ended up in the hospital with issues related to cerebral palsy. Luckily, after a few weeks he was able to go back to school, but still couldn’t work so he couldn’t afford to pick up his laptop. Bryan asked for multiple extensions, which he says the store granted.

Finally, he saved up enough money to pick up his computer. But when he went to the store to pick it up, it was gone! Bryan was told by an employee that the laptop had been disposed of.

Under the company’s repair policy, if a customer doesn’t pick up a repaired item within 60 days they may dispose of it. Upset, Bryan tried calling Apple to see if there was any way he could get his laptop back. The representative told him there was nothing they could do. Needing help, Bryan reached out to Solve It 7.

Bryan hadn’t told the Apple representative about his health problem because he says he didn’t want to receive any special treatment. We contacted a company rep and, with Bryan’s permission, explained his tough situation.

The representative confirmed that the laptop was gone, but Apple agreed to offer Bryan $500 to go toward a new MacBook. Currently, Bryan is saving up to make that purchase.

Meanwhile, Bryan’s studies continue and he’s been able to borrow a school laptop for now.

“Thank you for your help,” he says to Solve It 7. “Thank you for advocating for me.”

If you’ve got a problem you can’t seem to solve on your own, give us a call at 617-367-7777 or send an email to SolveIt7@whdh.com.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)