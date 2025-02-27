ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover woman noticed she was being billed for a Spotify account she never opened.

She tried to cancel it, but wasn’t having luck, so she tuned into Solve it 7.

Caryn Souza loves timeless tunes.

“I like van Morrison. I like Sting, U2,” said Caryn.

Now she wishes she could go back in time to when she first noticed charges for a premium Spotify account.

“I started noticing them quite a few years ago, and it was $4.99 when I noticed, it was under my husband’s credit card. So I figured he just, you know, hit a button and $4.99 is no big deal,” said Caryn.

When the monthly charges jumped to nearly $20, Caryn asked her husband to cancel his subscription.

“He was like, I don’t have a Spotify account and I was like, really,” said Caryn.

Caryn says she spent months going back and forth with Spotify.

“They would just keep asking me over and over the same questions about the merchant number, about the account number, and I just kept saying, you know, I don’t have this. There is no account number, no merchant number. It just kept getting more and more frustrating every time they asked for something, and I gave it to them they wanted something else,” said Caryn.

So, Caryn decided to see if Solve It 7 could change their tune

“I finally got so exasperated that I was like, somebody has to be able to get to this company that should get me my money back. I figured, you know what, maybe Solve It 7 could get somewhere with them,” said Caryn.

And we did get somewhere!

We reached out to Spotify and the company told Caryn they believe a canceled account was accidentally getting charged.

Within a week, Caryn got a refund.

“I appreciate the help. I don’t know how you do it, but within 24 hours, I got a response back from them. Thank you Solve It 7,” said Caryn.

