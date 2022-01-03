QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Carol Sullivan-Hanley is proud to be a teacher.

She says, “this is actually my 44th year of teaching—I really enjoy it, it’s really part of my nature.”

She teaches music, but she knows her math too.

And her bills for parking at an MBTA parking lot just weren’t adding up.

“I would drive to the Wollaston T stop and would take the Red Line into Beacon Hill,” Carol says.

The cost to park in the Wollaston MBTA lot is $7 per day if you want to be billed, which is how Carol does it.

“Because I’ve had issues with parking and the T in the past I opted not to use the app, so I parked knowing I would get a bill in the mail,” Carol says.

She says that sometimes she would be billed monthly, and other times the bills seemed to come at random.

“There’s not a consistent schedule,” Carol says.

Last winter Carol noticed a big problem — every time she received a new bill, there was a $10 late fee on top of the $7 parking rate.

According to her billing statement, Carol owed almost $300 in parking and late fees.

But, she had paid all of her bills on time.

Carol tried calling and writing to the T but wasn’t getting anywhere, so she reached out to Solve It 7.

“Oh my gosh, you called me that day,” Carol says.

We contacted the T about Carol’s billing issue.

After we got involved, the MBTA verified all of Carol’s payments and worked with its third-party billing system to wipe away all of the late fees.

“Thank you so much, “she says.

