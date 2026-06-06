SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Somerville is making it easier for local bars, cafés, restaurants, and other establishments to screen matches for the World Cup.

“There’s always a hum of energy in the air in Somerville during the World Cup, and with the tournament taking place so close to home, that excitement is only going to grow. We want to make sure our local businesses and community are a part of it,” Mayor Jake Wilson said in a statement. “By making it easier to request extended operating hours, we’re helping create more places for people to gather, cheer, commiserate, and enjoy the tournament together. At the same time, SomerCup will bring neighbors on the field for some fun, friendly competition. No matter who you’re rooting for, you’ll be able to find your fellow fans in Somerville. As a huge fan of the beautiful game, I can’t wait for this.”

“Growing up in Cameroon, the World Cup was more than a tournament. It was a source of pride, joy, and national unity,” said Councilor-At-Large Will Mbah. “Today as an elected official, I see those same values reflected in our communities—people from every background coming together around a common purpose.”

Between June 11 and July 19, 2026, currently licensed Somerville bars, cafes, and restaurants will be allowed extended operating hours. This approval is being given to allow bars and restaurants to operate from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m., with alcohol service from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., to accommodate patrons before and after games. Businesses may only serve alcohol if they already hold the required license.

Requests from businesses to extend operating hours must be submitted at least 24 hours in advance through the online form (bit.ly/4o2sXuX). There is no limit on the number of dates that can be requested. Once your watch party plans are confirmed, submit them online (bit.ly/4x4NOBQ).

Check somervillema.gov/worldcup regularly for updates on local watch parties.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)