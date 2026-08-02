SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged scheme to sell fake tickets to FIFA World Cup games, officials said.

Robert Whelan, 50, has been charged with larceny over $250 by false pretense, forgery of a document, and uttering a false instrument in connection with allegations that he accepted money from multiple victims totaling over $14,000 and in return promised to sell and provide tickets to FIFA World Cup games.

Whelan allegedly claimed that, because of his status as a Patriots season ticket holder, he had priority access and ability to make group ticket purchases to the World Cup through his regular season ticket contact, and then took money and issued false email confirmations.

Whelan is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Somerville District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)