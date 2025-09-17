SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne received just 23 percent of the vote in the city’s preliminary election Tuesday and will not advance to the general.

City councilors Jake Wilson and Willie Burnley will face off head-to-head in November after receiving 42 and 34 percent of Tuesday’s vote, respectively.

Ballantyne has served two terms after succeeding Joe Curtatone, who was mayor for 18 years.

The current term will end in January.

