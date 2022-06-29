SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - As officers continue to respond to reports of drug overdoses, the Somerville Police Department is highlighting the dangers of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and the resources available to those in need of help.

In a public service announcement, Somerville PD reported that the department, along with the city’s Fire Department, has responded to some 20 overdose incidents since May 1, with four deaths reported despite the administration of naloxone.

While the department said police are working to identify any possible correlations, the results of on-scene field testing show the majority of cases were caused by synthetic opioids.

The department reiterated the dangers of ingesting these substances, and advised family members or friends of those suffering from addiction to use caution if they come across them in an impaired state. Anyone who come across someone who appears to be under the influence and impaired is asked to dial 911 immediately, as “time and the administration of Naloxone (Narcan) are vital to surviving an overdose,” Somerville PD said.

Those in need of assistance or have a friend/family member in need of help can reach out to Somerville PD’s Coach-Outreach-Help-Recovery unit by calling (617) 625-6600, ext. 7281, or can visit the unit’s location at 220 Washington St. in Union Square.

“Community health is everyone’s responsibility and we are asking the community to help us identifying those who are at risk,” the PSA said. “The Somerville Police Department is committed to overall community health and not the prosecution of those who suffer from drug addiction.”

The PSA comes weeks after the state Department of Public Health announced that the rate of opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts increased by 8.8% between 2020 and 2021, with 2,290 confirmed and estimated opioid-related deaths in 2021, 185 more deaths than the year before.

Preliminary data for the first three months of 2022 showed “551 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths,” a 4% decrease from the same period last year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)