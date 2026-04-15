BOSTON (WHDH) - The son of a legendary Boston Bruins goalie has been arrested, accused of scamming several people in Massachusetts and Nevada by promising fake sports tickets.

Robert Cheevers, 57, of East Boston, was arrested at his home on April 4. Cheevers was investigated after Leicester police received several complaints that he had stolen money from people by offering fraudulent tickets to sporting events at a discounted price.

Cheevers is the son of former legendary Bruins goaltender Gerry Cheevers, a member of the Stanley Cup Championship teams in 1970 and 1972.

According to court documents, a victim reported “Mr. Cheevers told her that his father is a former Bruins hockey player and he could get alumni tickets to Bruins game at a reduced rate.” The victim continued, “…when Mr. Cheevers was asking for more money, she became suspicious.”

Leicester police said an investigation revealed Cheevers was also accused of being involved in similar crimes in the state and beyond – including Lawrence, Newboryport, and Nevada.

“Detectives are working together, get a hold of these other departments, and everybody took an interest in this because it’s just going on and on,” said Leicester Police Chief Kenneth Antanavica. “And the right thing to do is put an end to it, which we were able to.”

In a statement, the Boston Bruins said they told the alleged victim in Leicester that, “Mr. Cheevers’ assertion that he could obtain tickets at a reduced price is untrue.”

“If you do end up with some sort of fraud situation, be sure to contact the police immediately so we can warn others,” Antanavica said.

Cheevers is being held on bail, and is due back in court in May.

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