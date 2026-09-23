SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Scituate sits right in the bullseye when the fall Nor’easter aims at Massachusetts.

People along the coastline are getting ready for high winds this weekend. Town administrator Jim Boudreau said this is easier than handling a snowstorm.

“The big difference is we’re not worried about plowing snow,” Boudreau said. “The roads ice up when the water comes over, so it takes one of those dimensions off of it.”

At the town’s boat ramp, 7NEWS found people pulling their boats from the harbor ahead of the anticipated coastal storm.

The winds are expected to ramp up this weekend, but it’s already pretty breezy as of Wednesday. That makes the process of prepping a little tricky.

“We were hoping to get a little more time with it, but with the weather coming, we felt it was a good decision to get it out when we could,” Shey O’Grady said, a boat owner from Hanover.

“It’s pretty rough out there, just actually going from here to the boat,” Rob Quin said. “So I’m kinda glad I made that choice. I mean, they said it’s gonna be 50 miles per hour winds over the weekend, and so, why risk it? Take the boat out.”

Others are battening down the hatches, choosing to keep their boats on moorings and tied up to the docks.

Scituate will have extra first responders and DPW staff on duty this weekend because winds are expected to top 30 miles per hour at times. Residents are urged to stay away from any downed power lines.

Given the forecast right now, we are expecting minor flooding in the usual spots,” Boudreau said. “We are taking the precaution of getting the flood gates in at the beach entrances- get those in to prevent anything from getting up and out.”

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