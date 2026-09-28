SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - People on the South Shore spent days leading up to this weekend’s nor’easter preparing for its arrival, preparations that were put to the test as the storm pummeled the area.

“You’ve gotta respect Mother Nature,” said Scituate resident Michael Caist. “The wind can pick up. The tides, watch the tides, these roads can get full of cobble and debris.”

The nor’easter ripped a deck from its home in Scituate, breaking the sea wall and leaving a gaping hole in the ground that filled with sea foam on Sunday.

A mess was left in the coastal town, with sea spray coating streets and homes.

The wind and waves also pushed rocks, and even a staircase, into the middle of Central Avenue in Humarock.

Scituate residents, though, are no strangers to strong storms.

“It’s hard to explain to people, but when the wind in Scituate is coming out of the northeast, it holds the water up against the shore,” said Town Administrator Jim Boudreau.

Normally, crews wait for the storm to pass before assessing the damage, but with the wind and rain lasting several days, first responders were in the area over the weekend.

“When the tide goes out it doesn’t go out all the way and then the next tide piles on that and then the next tide piles on that,” Boudreau said. “And it gets progressively worse and over the course of this storm the tides are getting higher.”

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