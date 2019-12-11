Southie pup on the mend after violent run-in with coyote

BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote attacked a six-pound chihuahua in South Boston Tuesday leaving her with broken ribs and puncture wounds from the coyote’s teeth.

The owner’s daughter was walking Oreo down A Street when the coyote appeared, grabbed Oreo, shook her. That is when the girl screamed and the coyote took off.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Police and Boston police responded.

“I was heartbroken actually,” Suhey Martinez, Oreo’s owner said. “He’s my baby and you hate to see your babies get hurt and not be able to do anything about it.”

Oreo’s vet bill rang in at over $1,000.

Martinez said that despite living in a city environment, other dog owners should be alert.

