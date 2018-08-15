(WHDH) — Southwest Airlines is laying down restrictions for people trying to bring emotional support animals onto their flights.
Beginning next month, passengers will only be allowed to board a cat or dog onto the plane, accompanied with a letter from a doctor.
The animal must also be on a leash or in a carrier.
Since the beginning of the year, American, JetBlue, Delta and United have all introduced similar policies.
Fliers have become increasingly bold in bringing animals on planes.
In January, a woman tried to board a United flight with an emotional support peacock.
