(WHDH) — Southwest Airlines is laying down restrictions for people trying to bring emotional support animals onto their flights.

Beginning next month, passengers will only be allowed to board a cat or dog onto the plane, accompanied with a letter from a doctor.

The animal must also be on a leash or in a carrier.

Since the beginning of the year, American, JetBlue, Delta and United have all introduced similar policies.

Fliers have become increasingly bold in bringing animals on planes.

In January, a woman tried to board a United flight with an emotional support peacock.

