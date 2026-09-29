BOSTON (WHDH) - Diehard Red Sox fans who have been following the team since they were dead last in the American League say they’re excited to now watch them play in the Wild Card Series against the Yankees, after the team pulled off a seemingly improbable turnaround over the summer.

It will be 23-year-old flamethrowing, rookie pitcher Payton Tolle towing the rubber for the Sox, going up against Cy Young-frontrunner and Walpole-native Cam Schlittler for the Yankees.

Fans say they have all the confidence in the world in Tolle, who’s shining personality and pitching prowess has captured the heart of the fanbase.

“He’s a character! He’s funny, he’s smart, he’s into it,” said Amy Whitsett, a Red Sox fan.

Inside the Red Sox Team Store on Jersey Street, all things Tolle are flying off the shelves ahead of the game.

“With Tolle just coming on late, he’s our number one guy,” said Tim Pettit, Manager of the Red Sox Team Store. “It’s all because of what the fans are looking for, and they want Tolle stuff.”

7NEWS spoke with Michael Duda, the bassist of heavy metal band WASP, ahead of their show at the House of Blues Tuesday night. He showed off his Red Sox shirt he just bought that he plans to wear for their encore performance, expressing his loyalty to the team.

“Go Sox, buddy, you kidding me?” Duda said. “I got to wear it for the encore. I come from a superstitious Red Sox family. It’s the way it is. No choice.”

Red Sox fans are feeling confident, especially after hearing three-time MVP slugger Aaron Judge didn’t make the Yankees’ postseason roster as he continues to deal with injury. That Yankees loss is mirrored by a big Red Sox addition: ace Garrett Crochet will make his return to the roster for the first time since April 29. Crochet, not yet built up to be a starter since dealing with a shoulder injury nearly all season, will be available out of the bullpen, according to Manager Chad Tracy.

“I just think the Yankees have not been a good time in the postseason, and you got to hope for the Red Sox at this point,” said Dan Mahoney, another fan.

“Sox all the way!” Duda said.

First pitch gets underway at 8 p.m.

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