MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Mysterious charges showed up on a Marshfield woman’s bank statements.

When she couldn’t get the bills to stop, she turned to Solve It 7.

“I just happened to look at my bank statement, and I noticed a $9.99 charge…and what was that doing there,” said Lauren Miller-Jones.

That small charge turned out to be a monthly membership.

Miller-Jones uses a food delivery app to order meals. She never signed up for the more expensive premium plan.

But she unknowingly had been paying the extra money since June of last year.

“I had no idea this whole time…and sure, it’s $9.99 a month, but it adds up,” she said.

And so did her frustration when she tried to stop the charges.

“They asked me to provide the card number, the list of every date that they were charging me, I sent them screenshots of my bank statement, everything, but they said they have no record of those charges,” Miller-Jones recalled.

Even though Miller-Jones provided proof of the charges, the company claimed it did not have her on the premium plan.

“It was just a nonstop cycle of just begging them to stop charging me for something I never signed up for,” she said.

After months of feeling unheard, Miller-Jones turned to a team that listens — Solve It 7.

“We grew up with you guys, watching you at dinner. It’s like my relaxation after work, and I see how helpful you are to other people. And I said, why not? I’ll give it a shot,” said Miller-Jones.

We contacted the company.

Two days later, Miller-Jones got her money back, the premium membership was canceled, and a $25 credit was added to her account.

