BOSTON (WHDH) - “I miss him so much. I think about him all the time. You know, he’s my dad, my best friend,” said Julie Thomas Danier.

Julie lost her father in April.

“My father was a good man. He loved his family. He put his family first above anybody else,” she said.

Julie wanted to honor his memory after his passing.

“It wasn’t complete without the headstone. It was like part of his memorial, and I needed that for my closure, for our closure,” she explained.

In May, she paid a $2,500 deposit, expecting the headstone by July.

“I called them multiple times, sent emails and even went there in person,” Julie told Solve It 7.

She says months went by and no one could help her.

“There were no answers at all. I was expecting at least a phone call,” said Julie.

But Julie found an answer with Solve It 7.

We contacted the company.

A spokesperson told us a new owner took over.

A few days before Thanksgiving, the headstone was finally in place.

“It felt really good seeing the headstone being there, his name, the date of birth and the date he passed. It just felt I can finally rest. I can finally close it, close the chapter, and just start healing. Thank you so much. If it wasn’t for you guys, I don’t know where I would be right now,” Julie said.

When a company leaves you waiting—Solve It 7 is here to help.

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us, the fastest way to reach us: Solveit7@whdh.com

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)