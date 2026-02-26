FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Freetown family said they were stunned when their disabled son was added to their car insurance policy, even though he does not drive. When the company wouldn’t change that, Solve It 7 got involved.

Cody Fisher has been smiling through years of medical challenges, and his parents have faced every one with him.

“He’s got the biggest smile in the world. It just lights up the room,” said said Cody’s mother Tammy Fisher.

At 23-years-old, Cody requires around-the-clock care.

“He’s a fighter, he’s been through a lot over the years,” said Cody’s father Larry Fisher. “He’s immobile, he’s bedridden, he’s non-verbal.”

Cody’s parents said they were surprised when Cody was added as a driver on their car insurance policy at an added price.

“That’s almost $500 a year for someone that’s never going to be in any of our vehicles so I just thought it was unnecessary,” said Larry. “Felt like a disabled person was getting taken advantage of, and that’s just not fair.”

The Fisher’s called their car insurance company, and said they were told Cody would remain on the policy with no change to the charges.

“They told me there was nothing they can do. It’s their policy anybody in the household that was of driving age was going to get put into the policy,” said Tammy. “For the ones that are never going to drive, why can’t they just get a note from their physician saying, ‘hey listen it’s never going to happen, don’t charge them for the insurance, they’re not even in the vehicle.'”

Tammy said she spent hours going back and forth with the company while managing her son’s care.

“If you’ve ever taken care of somebody who is extremely handicapped and ICU level, the last thing you want to deal with is back and forth on the telephone where nobody wants to listen to you, and they’re just arguing with you,” she said.

“She’s the rock of the family, she takes care of him,” said Larry. “Every need he has she takes care of him. She’s the most selfless person you’ll ever meet in your life. She’s phenomenal with him and his care.”

But now, Tammy needed help. She reached out to Solve It 7.

After we got involved, the Fisher’s said the insurance company reversed course within a week, and Cody would be removed from the policy with the extra charge stopped.

“You guys were amazing! I don’t think anything would have gotten done if you guys weren’t on board, so I greatly appreciate it. Thank you so much,” said Tammy.

