MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - After recovering from a stroke, a Marshfield woman says problems at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles kept her from driving.

Tired of hit hitting roadblocks, she turned to Solve It 7.

“I’m a fighter. I’ve kind of proved that doctor wrong when he said I wouldn’t get back most of my ability,” said Lorraine McDermott.

She had two goals after her stroke in 20-22: being able to quilt again and getting back behind the wheel.

“I didn’t think I ever would be able to, to be honest with you,” said Lorraine.

But last November, Lorainne’s doctors gave her the green light to drive again.

“I’m doing a lot on my own, by myself. Because it’s important to me to get back on the road. I don’t go far, I do grocery shopping, go to quilting, and you know, doctor’s appointments. That’s about it. But it’s important for me to be to do that,” said Lorraine.

She paid more than $300 for medical tests the RMV requires after a person has a stroke. Lorrainne passed and contacted the Registry to get her driver’s permit. But she reached a dead end.

“It was one step forward and then two steps back because they did make the appointment find out it was the wrong appointment, and you had to wait and everything was wait two, three weeks,” said Lorraine.

By the time the Registry got back to her, her medical test results were several months old and no longer valid.

She would need to pay for another medical appointment and start the process all over again.

“I didn’t know what to do. You know, and everything was delaying and delaying…I just wanted to get my independence,” said Lorraine.

Feeling lost, Lorraine took a detour.

“So that’s when I called solve it 7. I said I didn’t know how to get in touch with people to make the next step,” said Lorraine.

We got in touch with the RMV and things started happening.

“Thanks to Solve It 7, I got somebody from the Registry called me right back, like two days later, I got a call. And she said that I was okay,” said Lorraine.

Turns out, Lorrainne doesn’t need another medical screening and can take her driver’s test.

“This feels good. I feel like I accomplished something,” said Lorraine.

