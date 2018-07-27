Sports camp worker accused of sexual assault on Curry College campus

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault on the campus of Curry College involving two athletic camps workers.

The Curry College Department of Public Safty received a report that Mario M. Larrondo, a 50-year-old night patroller for MB Sports Camps, who is not a college staff member, had sexually assaulted another camp’s employee on the campus Thursday, according to a college spokesperson.

The college alerted the Milton Police Department and Larrando, of Tampa, Florida, was arrested.

He appeared in court Thursday and was held on $50,000 bail. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

Representatives of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement attended the hearing and requested an immigration detainer.

“We would like to express our sympathy to those that are involved in the situation and we hope that it is resolved in an expedient manner,” a spokesperson for MB Sports Camps said in a statement.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating this incident.

MB Sports Camps provides athletic camps for children between the ages of 8 and 18 throughout the summer at Curry College.

