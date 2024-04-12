For the rest of your Friday, showers will eventually clear by the early evening but the breeze sticks around. Those of you in western/central Massachusetts, southern Vermont or southwestern New Hampshire could see downpours and maybe a few rumbles of thunder before the workday is over. Lows tonight will dip to the low to mid 40s.

Saturday’s highs will be seasonable in the low to mid 50s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and those clouds could produce some isolated sprinkles or a spot shower.

Winds will still be breezy with gusts to 25-30 mph. Lows Saturday night will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday will be noticeably warmer. Highs will jump to the low to mid 60s. The first half of the day will be dry and bright. However, that wind will still be blowing.

Toward the evening hours, there’s a chance for some rain. Some showers could be heavy; it’s something we’ll be watching throughout the weekend.

Monday is the Boston Marathon and it’s looking like any wet and overly windy weather will clear out just in time. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures look warm in the mid 60s.