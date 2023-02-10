DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - The school community at St. John’s Prep continues to remember and mourn the loss of a 12-year-old student, who authorities say was killed by his father in what appeared to be a double murder-suicide.

Classes at the Danvers school were canceled again Friday as students continue to process the loss of their classmate, Sebastian Robinson, who was found along with the bodies of his mother, Linda, and father, Andrew, after police were called to their home in Andover early Thursday morning.

Police believe Andrew Robinson, 56, shot and killed his wife and his son before turning the gun on himself.

“There are no words that can truly help us to understand what has taken place,” St. John’s Head of School Dr. Ed Hardiman told some 2,000 students, staff and community members Thursday night during a prayer service.

A cello took centerstage as students and staff shared memories of Sebastian, a music-lover who they described as respectful, gentle, caring and creative.

Authorities in Andover continue to investigate the tragedy, going over every moment of the morning, including the 911 call made from the family’s Porter Road home just after 3 a.m.

Police said they had never been called to the home prior to Feb. 9.

“Obviously, we know the how; we’re trying to figure out the why right now, so we’re going to need some time to figure that out,” Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said during a news conference.

As the investigation continues, know that if ever you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available 24/7 by dialing the phone number 988

