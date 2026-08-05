BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent wave of violence in Boston is leading to a call for action in the city.

The Downtown Boston Neighborhood Alliance will hold a closed-door meeting with government officials, business owners, non-profits, and law enforcement.

In the last few weeks, there have been multiple shootings and stabbings in the Boston Common and Downtown Crossing areas.

Wednesday night’s meeting is designed to come up with an action plan to curb the violence that can be implemented immediately.

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