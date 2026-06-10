BOSTON (WHDH) - A soccer star is set to take the field in Foxboro during the FIFA World Cup. Duckens Nazon is the face of the sport in Haiti, and he’s a major reason why the country is headed to the tournament in the first place.

When Haiti takes the field, all eyes will be on Nazon. The 32-year-old striker has become one of the team’s most reliable goal scorers.

“He’s a forward, and he’s not a traditional target forward, back to goal. Very athletic guy who runs at defenses, is a terror in the box,” said Brad Feldman, a New England Revolution announcer.

Fans love Nazon for his speed and power, but it’s his stealth and finesse that gives goalies nightmares.

“He likes to dribble and he scores goals, and he’s the kind of guy who is athletic and experienced enough to steal a goal against more experienced, more highly favored teams,” Feldman said.

Nazon has delivered heart-stopping moments for Haiti, but his impact goes beyond the scoreboard.

“Scored an epic hat trick in a comeback win over Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying, including a highlight-reel bicycle,” Feldman said. “He is the heart and soul of the Haiti team. One of the all time heroes in the sport, in that country. Gave an incredible speech, before the Nicaragua qualifier, telling the players, a lot of whom live outside of Haiti, just reminding them how little a lot of the fans have, and how much qualifying would mean to them.”

Nazon has spent years representing Haiti on the international stage, and he now looks to deliver under the bright lights in Foxboro.

“These guys are larger-than-life heroes, and they’re out there really playing for the whole country in a way that maybe we in the U.S. can’t understand,” Feldman said.

This will be Haiti’s first time playing in the World Cup since 1974.

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