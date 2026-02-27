BOSTON (WHDH) - State public health officials have announced two confirmed cases of measles in Massachusetts this year.

“This is not where we should be in 2026,” Dr. Vandana Madhavan said, with Massachusetts General Hospital. “But unfortunately, it was a matter of time given the escalating amount of cases that we’ve seen, especially in the last year plus across the country.”

The first case came from a school-aged resident who was exposed and diagnosed while out of state. This person has remained out of state during the infectious period.

The second case was diagnosed by an adult in Greater Boston. Officials say this person recently returned from international travel with an uncertain vaccination history.

This person visited several locations. Both local and state health officials are working with the locations to identify and notify those who might have been exposed.

“Massachusetts, compared to other regions of the country, the vaccination rates for really all vaccine-preventable illnesses are quite high in Massachusetts,” Dr. Jeff Dvorin said, of Boston Children’s Hospital. “So I think that the general community is relatively safe if you are vaccinated.”

According to the CDC, more than 1,100 confirmed cases have been reported in 27 states in just the first two months of 2026.

“Our first two measles cases in 2026 demonstrate the impact that the measles outbreaks, nationally and internationally, can have here at home. Fortunately, thanks to high vaccination rates, the risk to most Massachusetts residents remains low,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “Measles is the most contagious respiratory virus and can cause life-threatening illness. These cases are a reminder of the need for health care providers and local health departments to remain vigilant for cases so that appropriate public health measures can be rapidly employed to prevent spread in the state. This is also a reminder that getting vaccinated is the best way for people to protect themselves from this disease.”

Experts say the people most vulnerable to measles are those who aren’t vaccinated and people with compromised immune systems.

They say getting vaccinated significantly lowers the risk of infection.

“1 in 1000 will die from complications from the infection,” Dr. Dvorin said. “And that is both scary and sad because that is entirely preventable with a safe and effective vaccine.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)