NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars went up in flames after a wrong-way crash along 290 in Northboro on Wednesday.

First responders say a woman who was driving the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver involved was rushed to UMass in Worcester with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver comes just weeks after a wrong-way driver killed State Trooper Kevin Trainor on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

Days later, another trooper was involved in a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Peabody. And just last week, a wrong-way driver who took off from state police on the Pike was killed in a wrong-way wreck on Route 146 in Millbury.

Eight days ago, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey unveiled a $75M statewide initiative to put the brakes on the problem by installing wrong-way traffic detection systems at more than 400 off-ramps across the commonwealth.

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