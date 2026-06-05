With the World Cup a week away, state leaders shared security preparations ahead of the games Friday, saying public safety is top of mind as the state prepares to host hundreds of thousands of people.

First responders said it is a team effort to make the games a safe and fun event.

On match days, a statewide communications center will be set up in Framingham for different agencies to stay aligned.

Officials said they’ve planned for every scenario.

Seven of the World Cup games are scheduled to be played in Foxboro.

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