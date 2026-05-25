BOSTON (WHDH) - A memorial grew outside a destroyed home in Dorchester where Boston firefighter Robert “Bobby” Kilduff Jr. lost his life battling a fire over the weekend. On Monday morning, people brought flowers to the scene.

The 24-year veteran of the department was killed in the line of duty Saturday night while battling the flames at a triple decker on Treadway Road.

Governor Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu commemorated his heroic actions on Memorial Day.

“Our prayers are with his family, brother and sister firefighters,” Healey said. “It’s a really tough job, and a dangerous job.”

“Every day, every minute of every hour, people are there to take care of you and me,” Wu said. “That sense of love for our city, that dedication, life on the line for others is the highest calling.”

Firefighters, police officers, and first responders lined the streets outside the Medical Examiner’s Officer Sunday for Kilduff’s dignified transfer. Those who served alongside him say he was the kind of firefighters everyone counted on when things got tough.

“When the going got tough, that was the guy that we wanted,” Victor Graybor, Boston firefighter. “He was there for us. There was nothing he wouldn’t do.”

Fire officials say Kilduff fell from a third-story porch while fighting the fast-moving fire. The Marine veteran was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

A fundraiser has been created to support Kilduff’s family during this difficult time and can be accessed online.

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