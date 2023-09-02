BOSTON (WHDH) - State troopers were called to Logan International Airport in Boston on Saturday morning after being notified by American Airlines of a potential criminal act that had occurred on a flight to Boston from Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

American Flight 1441 was met by troopers and detectives, who initiated an investigation and determined the alleged act occurred mid-flight.

Crimes that occur mid-flight fall under federal jurisdiction.

No additional information was immediately available.

