QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Using advanced DNA sequencing and traditional genealogy research, state troopers assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have identified the skeletal remains of a male homicide victim found in a shallow grave in Quincy 35 years ago, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced Sunday.

The remains are of Glenn Powers, a 1970 Randolph High School graduate. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Glenn died of blunt force trauma and his manner of death a homicide.

The shallow grave was discovered by a civilian walking in a wooded area near 270 Quarry Street in Quincy on March 21, 1991. The area has since been developed and is near the Sgt. Robert Allen Curry/Michael G. Therrien fields.

Glenn’s identity was determined by using forensic genetic genealogy, an investigative method that combines advanced DNA sequencing with traditional family tree research using publicly available databases and public records to identify unknown human remains or criminal suspects.

The NDAO extends its gratitude to the Ramapo College of New Jersey Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center, which performed genealogical research, and the MSP Crime Lab and BODE Technology for the DNA analysis. The NDAO also thanks the Quincy Police Department for their partnership investigating this homicide.

The case was assigned to a trooper from the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Unit assigned to the NDAO who was assisted by Quincy Police Detective Jim Menz. Their diligent work helped to identify Glenn and bring closure to his family.

“We never forget a victim, no matter how much time goes by,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “The District Attorney’s Office and our local police partners do not refer to unsolved crimes as ‘cold cases.’ Every victim deserves justice and our office is committed to bringing some measure of closure to the families of the victims,” District Attorney Morrissey said.

“This case is one of a number of cases my office, local police departments, and the MSP Unresolved Case Unit are pursuing in Norfolk County. We are continually reviewing unsolved cases and looking for new technologies or new information to help solve crimes,” District Attorney Morrissey said.

“In this case, we are committed to searching for Glenn’s killer or killers and holding them accountable. We are appealing to the public for help. Someone knows what happened to Glenn or knows information that may help to identify who is responsible for his murder,” District Attorney Morrissey said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MSP tip line at the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office at 781-830-4990, Quincy Police at 617-745-5768, or the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE or 1-855-627-6583.

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