State police identify woman pulled from Charles River, foul play not suspected

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have identified the 23-year-old woman who was found dead in the Charles River Wednesday morning.

The woman, whose name will not be released, is from the Mission Hill neighborhood of Boston.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit found the body between the Mass. Ave. Bridge and the Community Boating docks on the Boston side of the river around 8 a.m. after receiving a report from a rower, according to state police.

State police are currently investigating the facts and circumstances of the woman’s death though they do not suspect foul play.

