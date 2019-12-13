State police investigating fatal crash in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a crash in Westborough Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the eastbound side of Route 90 around 8:30 p.m. found a 2019 Lexus coupe on fire resting against the median barrier.

Preliminary investigation reveals the Lexus was traveling Eastbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it lost control and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer.

The driver, 39-year-old Joel Yeghen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

