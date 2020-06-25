State police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on I-93 in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 93 in Milton that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Mattapan man.

Troopers responding to reports of a pedestrian struck around 8:30 p.m. found Tat Segundo in the roadway suffering from serious injuries, according to a release issued by the department.

Segundo was transported to Boston Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 25-year-old woman in a Honda CRV struck him with her passenger side mirror and a 30-year-old man then struck him with the front bumper of his Dodge Caliber.



The incident remains under investigation at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)