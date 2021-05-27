HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police K9 is being hailed a hero after it sniffed out the location of a missing with Dementia in Hopkinton.

Troopers responding to reports of a missing 88-year-old man who had been hone for almost three hours deployed K9 Orry in the area where the man was believed to be and he began tracking the man’s scent.

Orry located the man trapped in chest-deep mud and his handler dragged him to safety.

