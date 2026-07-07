BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police are seeking a criminal charge against Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues, the Plymouth County District Attorney said Tuesday.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said on July 2, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office filed an application in Brockton District Court for a clerk’s hearing to be held on a criminal complaint of one charge of Assault and Battery against Moises Rodrigues.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said the filing is in connection to a complaint filed by a 17-year-old student in June. Rodrigues was served a harassment prevention order to stay away from the student who made allegations against him.

During a court hearing in that case, the 17-year-old girl testified that Rodrigues grabbed her by her waist during a parade in May. The student said she did not know who he was, felt uncomfortable, and tried to pull away.

Rodrigues said he felt awful about the situation, and did not mean to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

A judge decided not to extend that harassment prevention order.

A date for the criminal complaint hearing has not yet been set.

7NEWS has reached out to Rodrigues’ Office for comment, but has not yet heard back.

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