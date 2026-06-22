BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton’s Mayor appeared in court Monday after a complaint was filed against him.

Moises Rodriguez was served a harassment prevention order to stay away from a female student who made allegations against him.

The 17-year-old testified in court that Rodriguez grabbed her by her waist during a parade in May.

The student said she didn’t know who he was, felt uncomfortable, and tried to pull away.

Rodriguez said he has fully cooperated with Brockton Public Schools during an investigation.

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