OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - 2 New Bedford police officers fired for misusing Flock cameras to track exes

2 state troopers suspended in connection with alleged rape at Martha’s Vineyard barracks

Two state troopers were suspended in connection with a rape at the police barracks on Martha’s vineyard.

Investigators have not said how the troopers are connected to the assault.



The alleged rapist was arrested last week; Authorities said he was visiting a trooper at temporary housing next to the Oak Bluffs barracks in August.



The two troopers will continue to be paid while on suspension.



State police are also banning any guests from staying at trooper housing on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

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