CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Golfers are teeing off at Massachusetts’ first-ever Topgolf facility after the golfing complex opened its doors in Canton this week.

The outdoor venue, located at 777 Dedham Street, is the 84th of its kind in the US and gives visitors a chance to swing for some long drives during the winter season.

“One thing as an avid golfer – it’s very sad in the wintertime, not being able to golf,” visitor Brooke Cote told 7NEWS. “There’s a lot of awesome indoor simulators, but this is as real as it’s going to get over the winter, so we are excited it’s here.”

The brand new facility boasts a 200-yard long fairway, as well as a sports bar and restaurant inside.

“You know, you get together with friends, having some food, having some maybe beverages, and enjoying the game of golf,” said Susan Cronin, another visitor.

The director of operations told reporters the facility has been six years in the making.

“We are ready, they are ready, but I’m a little nervous because I know the community’s ready and they’re gonna flood this place left and right and we just need to be ready for them,” John Connolly told reporters.

The Canton location is slated to stay open all winter long, with hours of operation on Fridays and Saturdays lasting until midnight.

