BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are echoing Gov. Maura Healey’s call for motorists to stay off the roads until crews have had a chance to clear them after responding to hundreds of disabled vehicles across Massachusetts on Monday.

State police say as of 4 p.m., they responded to 409 disabled vehicles and 45 crashes, including one that resulted in injury. Of those reports, state police say they provided 167 motor vehicle assists and no reported fatalities.

“The State Police, National Guard, and MassDOT are working to address acute areas of concern with disabled motor vehicles. Officials will provide support by freeing the vehicles or, if this is not immediately possible, transporting the occupants to a safe location,” police wrote in a statement.

“For the safety of residents and first responders, we echo the Governor’s calls to stay off the roads. Any travel puts yourself and first responders in unnecessary risk.”

If you need assistance on the roads, please call 911.

