Steam leak sprays unknown debris in downtown Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating after an underground steam pipe sprayed an unknown substance across a downtown Boston intersection.

Boston fire officials say hazmat crews responded to the area of 99 Summer Street around 5:30 a.m. Saturday after a steam leak left unknown debris in the area.

Photos of the scene show an ashy substance settled on a car and the nearby intersection.

City officials say the pipe is operated by Veolia, a water, waste and energy company. A representative did not immediately provide information.

Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins told The Boston Globe that officials are concerned the substance may be asbestos.

A portion of Summer Street has been shut down as authorities investigate. Fire officials say Veolia workers are testing the debris while hazmat technicians monitor the scene.

