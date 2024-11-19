Stop & Shop is dealing with cyberattack concerns that have left some store shelves relatively empty ahead of the holidays.

The supermarket said its stores are well-stocked with turkeys and hams for Thanksgiving, but shoppers said other items have been out of stock since the grocery chain announced its systems were the target of a cyberattack.

“While there may be some limited inventory for certain products, we are working to re-stock our shelves and anticipate item availability to continue to improve over the next few days,” Stop & Shop said in a statement.

Cybersecurity expert Theo Zafirakos said that organizations that encounter cyberattacks often deal with ripple effects for a period of time after.

“This is very, very common and while motivations may vary why [cyber attackers] do this, the impact tends to be the same — disruptions in operations and services of the organization. So, the attackers may leverage vulnerabilities or find an opportunity or target an organization for specific reasons, and we see this happening time after time,” said Zafirakos, of Fortra Cybersecurity.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)