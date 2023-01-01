STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis.

Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Officer Davis’s kindness, bravery, dedication and devotion to his family, friends, the men and women of the Stoughton Police Department and the Stoughton community will be greatly missed,” McNamara said in a statement. “Please keep his family, friends and the members of the Stoughton Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

Officer Davis leaves behind his daughter, fiancé, mother, brother, niece and grandchildren.

Officer Davis spent most of his career on the midnight-to-8 a.m. shift, until moving to the 8 a.m.-to-4p.m. shift last year.

Over the past five years, he has been a dedicated member of the Stoughton Police Special Operations Unit, representing the Department with the utmost professionalism throughout the region.

He was also the department’s defensive tactics instructor and has served as a certified arson investigator since 2011, representing the police department in investigating fire incidents with the Stoughton Fire Department.

He had been awarded numerous commendations from the SPD during his 17 years of service, including a Distinguished Service Award in 2012.

Memorial service arrangements will be announced when they are available.

