STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stow police officer has been arrested and is accused of misusing law enforcement databases to get information about a person known to him.

Jason Roger was placed on paid administrative leave and has had access to department databases revoked.

Police say Rogers accessed criminal offender record information through Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) on at least five occasions and ran vehicle information through both Flock Safety and CJIS systems several times for no legitimate law enforcement reason.

Police say an internal affairs investigation found “conduct unbecoming of an officer, improper use of an official position, failure to comply with written orders, use of false and unsubstantiated search reasons, and violations of department policies surrounding law enforcement databases.”

The Stow police say they’ve also opened a criminal investigation into the unauthorized Criminal Justice Information Services CJIS queries and, in doing so, have filed a criminal complaint seeking charges against Rogers.

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